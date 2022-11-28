Ghanaian actress and business mogul Fella Makafui has dropped stunning photos looking like a boss lady as she poses in a luxurious supercar.

Making a massive comeback to Instagram after clearing all her posts on her Instagram feed amidst divorce rumours circulating in the media, Fella looked stunning as she rocks orange and brown.

She wore an orange stretchy long sleeves top, which she paired with a pair of brown leather trousers. She rocked dark sunglasses and an orange bag to add spice to her look.

It is not certain whether she has acquired a Lamborghini to the list of luxury cars she has in her luxurious mansion.

