A Harvard-trained Ghanaian-American plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, Dr Michael K. Obeng, has been awarded the United States President’s Volunteer Service Award by the US President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation.

This honour recognizes the crucial role of volunteers in the United States of America.

Dr Obeng, a philanthropist, humanitarian, and global health strategist, was honoured for his exceptional service that embodies the strength and national identity of the US, which not only influences but also inspires those around him to take action in their communities.

He does this through his excellence in plastic and reconstructive surgery as well as through his pro-bono medical work across the globe with his charitable foundation R.E.S.T.O.R.E. Worldwide Inc., The Foundation for Reconstructive Surgery.

R.E.S.T.O.R.E. is an acronym that stands for Restoring Emotional Stability Throughout Outstanding Reconstructive Efforts.

R.E.S.T.O.R.E. provides free reconstructive surgery to patients in developing countries. The organization has performed over 2000 free surgeries since its inception in 2007, on three different continents, to a tune in excess of over $75 million.

A man with a big heart, and a father of six, Dr Obeng is one of the most sought-after surgeons in the world. Throughout his two-decade career as the youngest Chief of Plastic Surgery at St Elizabeth Boardman Health Centre in Ohio and Director of MiKO Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, he has performed numerous groundbreaking surgeries.

Hanging proudly on his wall of accomplishments, including a successful forearm reattachment, rib removal, forehead reduction and complex breast surgeries to name a few.

His passion has always been intricate and complex reconstruction and surgeries other surgeons deem impossible, earning him the nickname, “The Surgeon‘s Surgeon” by his colleagues.

As an avid advocate for breast reconstruction, Dr Obeng hosted the first-ever Bra-Day (Breast Reconstruction Awareness) event in Los Angeles in 2012 under the auspices of the American Society of Plastic Surgery.

“Dr Obeng is a true visionary, who has transcended barriers and all stereotypes; continuing to trail-blaze paths that many only dream of”, says Dr Paa Ekow Hoyte-Williams of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, who serves as the R.E.S.T.O.R.E Foundation’s Director of Medical Affairs.

The flag of excellence flew high again last year after the hashtag #GorillaGlueGirl trended on social media following an incident where a woman accidentally stuck Gorilla Glue to her hair.

In the midst of the media frenzy, in stepped an angel in the form of the Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr Michael K. Obeng, who didn’t just provide a chemical solution to dissolve the “devastating” adhesive but provided his services free of charge.

In Ho, the Volta Region of Ghana, last month, Dr Obeng and the R.E.S.T.O.R.E group of medical volunteers set a record for the most life-changing interventions in the organization’s 14 years of history.

The team evaluated 500 patients; 174 patients were actively impacted including 135 patients receiving life-transforming surgeries.

This surpassed the previous record of 111 surgeries completed in Dakar, Senegal in December 2021.

Dr. Obeng’s service to humanity has earned him several humanitarian awards including, the GHAPAC Humanitarian Award (2022), the HAPAwards International man of the year award (2021), The Amanfoo Goodness & Excellence Award (2021), Ebony Magazine 75th edition Power 100 Honouree (2020), GUBA Humanitarian Spirit Award (2017), NAACP Humanitarian Award (2013) and the list goes on.

In addition, he has been commended by the City of Beverly Hills and the County of Los Angeles for his “dedication to improving and bettering the lives of individuals around the world using his medical expertise”.

“None of these accolades would have been possible without the selfless volunteers over the years and the patients who trusted us with their lives, not to mention the Almighty God”, says Dr Obeng.

“It is with great pleasure and humility to accept this award on behalf of all the R.E.S.T.O.R.E volunteers. I hope this phenomenal recognition inspires others to reach out and lend a helping hand to those in need.

“I would like to thank our team and donors over the last fifteen years and all the people behind the scenes, without whom none of these great works that we do across the globe would be possible”, concludes Dr Obeng.