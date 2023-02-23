A beautiful mural has been mounted to honour the late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu.

This comes barely a week after he was reported dead in Turkey after he could not survive the tragic earthquake that hit the country.

The mural showed Atsu in his branded Newcastle hoodie as he beamed with a smile. The background of the picture had colours representing the Ghana flag without the black star.

However, Atsu’s picture in the middle could symbolise that the former Black Stars player is the black star.

It can be spotted in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana at the Awudu Issaka Park in Tema Community 20.

Below are pictures of the mural: