Some constituents in the Asawase constituency in the Ashanti Region have picked nomination forms for the Member of Parliament for the area, Muntaka Mubarak.

The gesture by the group called Asawase Students in the Diaspora (ASD) is in fulfillment of a pledge they made to the MP about two weeks ago.

Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, who shared the good news on Facebook, said Issah Musah and Aziz Kabore, all members of ASD presented the forms to him.

“I was moved by the intention behind this gesture and reiterated my commitment to serving the good people of Asawase,” he added.

He took to Facebook to share the exciting news: