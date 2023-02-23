Agona Swedru District Police Command has launched a manhunt for one Kobina Appiah for allegedly defiling and impregnating his own family members.

The 32-year-old Kobina allegedly took advantage of his elder sister’s daughters and impregnated them in the process.

Both the victims; a 16-year-old and her sister, 14, and the suspect live together at Agona Abodom in the Agona West District of the Central Region.

Mother of the victim, Afua Yeboah, who is beyond heartbroken, said she left the victims in the care of her younger brother to undergo an emergency surgery.

According to her, she had no idea of the ordeal until the 14-year-old was confirmed pregnant.

She told Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei that upon enquiry, her daughter pointed fingers at their uncle, Kobina, and narrated the multiple times he sexually assaulted her.

She alleged that the suspect gave alcoholic beverages to the victims to get them drunk, while in other times, he laced their drinks with sleeping pills.

The elder victim also confirmed the claims, adding that the suspect takes her on travels to perpetrate the unlawful act.

Currently, both victims are pregnant – the eldest being in her third month and the younger four months gone.

Mother of the victims, Afua Yeboah, has reported the matter to the police despite pleas by relations to settle at home.

She has also informed the traditional council who has involved other security operatives to fish out the suspect who is currently on the run.

The Regent of Agona Abodom, Nana Owiro, assured that his council will do everything in their capacity to have suspect Kobina face the full rigors of the law.

Meanwhile, the suspect has fled the town leaving behind his wife and children.

