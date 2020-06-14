Some passengers onboard a commercial vehicle are feared dead in an accident that occurred at Gomoa Dabenyi on the Kasoa -Winneba highway in the Central region.

The accident involved a Sprinter Benz Bus with registration number GX 5149-19 which was loaded with many passengers from Takoradi and was heading towards Accra and a DAF Cargo truck with registration number GT 915-C.

According to information gathered from witnesses, the Sprinter driver overtook about six cars upon reaching Dabenyi township before noticing another cargo car approaching ahead.

In a bid to clear the road for the oncoming car, the driver veered off his lane and collided with the faulty DAF car parked by the side of the road six months earlier.

In an interview with Adom News, Guantuahene of Gomoa Dabenyi, Nana Kweku Ewuakye, who witnessed the head-on collision and aided in the evacuation of the victims, said about 10 people could be confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, Gomoa Buduburam Station Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Ishmael Eshun said they had to improvise to save the lives of some victims since they did not have the requisite equipment.

He added it took them four hours to save the victims and called on the government to provide them with emergency equipment to enhance the course of their duty.

The injured passengers and suspected deceased have been sent to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital by personnel of the Ghana Ambulance Service.