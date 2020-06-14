King Faisal midfielder, Ransford Koufie, says he hopes to continue his road to the top as a footballer when the Covid-19 crisis is over.

The central midfielder joined the Ghana Premier League outfit from a colts club before the start of the 2019/2020 season and has since established himself as one of the club’s main men.

Though he missed the first five matches of the season due to the late arrival of his card, he managed to stay focused as he took advantage of the subsequent matches he played before the campaign was suspended.

Speaking in an interview with Kobby Stone, he lamented over the current Covid-19 crisis, adding that it has hampered his aspiration to get to the top.

“It is the dream of every young player to play to the highest level. I have had the opportunity of playing for King Faisal in my first season in the Ghana Premier League.

“It’s unfortunate the Covid-19 is here but we can’t do anything about it because it is a worldwide disaster.

“I have my ambition and the Covid-19 has spoilt things a bit. I am confident it will all pass for me to continue from where I left,” the highly-rated King Faisal FC midfielder said.

The player, who was part of Coach Karim Zito’s Black Starlets Squad, was confident of displaying a fine form when the football season makes a return.

According to him, he idolizes Barcelona and Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets and has been learning a lot from the veteran.