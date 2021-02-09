The Accra Regional Police Command has launched a manhunt for two policemen suspected to have robbed two Burkinabes of $209,172 (approximately GH¢1.22 million).

The amount is the proceed from three kilogrammes of pure gold the two Burkinabes sold to a client.

The suspects are said to have attacked the Burkinabes at gunpoint at the Classic Guest House at Lapaz in Accra.

The suspects were said to have arrived at the guest house on board a Ghana Police Service vehicle, with registration number GP 3513.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, revealed this to the Daily Graphic.

She said the policemen allegedly collected the money at gunpoint from one of the Burkinabes, identified as Sulenan Sodre, and bolted.

A report was made to the Tesano Police, after which the Tesano Divisional Police Command took over the investigation of the case.

Mrs Tenge said the Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Afful Boakye-Yiadom, has ordered the immediate arrest of the driver of the vehicle.

She explained that every vehicle belonging to the service was assigned to a unit, adding that the unit to which the said vehicle was assigned had been identified, with the help of the registration number of the vehicle, but the policemen in question were yet to be identified.

Mrs Tenge said the arrest of the driver would facilitate investigations and ascertain the truth or otherwise of the matter.