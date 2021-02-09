As part of efforts to curb the spread of the second wave of COVID-19, the Ghana Police Service has begun another phase of disinfection of all its facilities nationwide beginning in the Eastern Region.

The exercise will see the disinfection of all living and working places of the police across the country.

It is undertaking this exercise in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Eastern Regional PRO, Sergeant Francis Gomado

According to the acting Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sergeant Francis Gomado, the exercise is coming at an opportune time, especially when the police installations receive the public on a daily basis.

“As a public place, we receive hundreds of people daily so the risk of contracting the virus is great. It’s important to have this place disinfected to protect both us the staff and the public who come here daily,” he said.

Thanking Zoomlion for the exercise, Sergeant Gomado said, “we are grateful to Zoomlion for this exercise. They started on Sunday and they have already disinfected the depot and today [Monday, February 8], we are doing it here at the headquarters, and eventually, other places will benefit from the exercise.”

The Regional PRO seized the chance to appeal to the public to support them with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as nose masks so that they distribute to the public who patronise their services.

“We will be happy if we are supported with PPE such as nose masks to give to the public who visit us but do not have them. For us as officers, we have them as individuals but some members of the public do not have so if we get more here we can give to those who come here but do not have,” he appealed.

The Regional Manager for Zoomlion Ghana Limited, George Aguadzi, told the media that one hundred and twenty (120) police installations in the region will benefit from the disinfection exercise.

“In all, we are doing 120 installations which will include the cells, offices, and homes of the personal,” he disclosed

It will be recalled that the police in May last year launched a nationwide exercise at the Police Training School in Accra to fumigate and disinfect all its 1,249 facilities in the country.

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, who launched the exercise, said the health and safety of personnel of the service were paramount to ensuring security in the country.