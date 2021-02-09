The Ghana National Council of Private Schools is calling on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to investigate some personnel in its office who demand money from private schools before supplying Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The Council of Private Schools, in a press release, indicated that some heads of schools in the Bono East Region are being asked to pay GH200 as clearance before receiving the PPE.

Heads of some private schools, who resist payment according to the statement, are threatened with closure of their schools by the Ghana Education Service.

This act, according to the Council, is an infringement on their rights and also breaches the educational governance and regulations while depriving students of equipment to protect themselves amidst the spike in Covid-19 cases recorded.

Below is the full statement: