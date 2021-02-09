Three suspected robbers attacked a filling station at Ashongman Monday dawn and allegedly killed a private security man on duty.

The robbers locked up two female attendants in one of the offices at the Ashongman Pure Water GOIL Filling Station after stealing an amount of GH¢2,006.00.

Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mrs Effia Tenge, said the police received information about the robbery attack around 3: a.m.

The police proceeded to the scene and rescued the two attendants who were locked up in one of the offices at the station.

The security man, who has been identified only as Efo, and believed to be in his mid-forties, was found dead in a mini bus at the filling station with multiple cuts on his body.

Mrs Tenge said the two female attendants told the police that the robbers attacked around 2:30 a.m.

They said the three young men, who were speaking pidgin English with a foreign accent, broke into their office and robbed them of the previous day’s sales.

The suspects, who were armed with a gun, an iron bar and a knife, attempted breaking a safe in the office but were not successful.

ALSO READ:

The Accra Regional Police PRO said the attendants claimed in addition to the money they took, they also made away with their phones and a laptop.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed to the Police Hospital morgue, following which the police secured the scene to prevent tampering, contamination and destruction of potential evidence.

A team from the Crime Scene Management Unit at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department will visit the scene to begin investigations.

graphic.com