A young man, believed to be in his twenties, has been busted for selling a ‘yam’ phone instead of an iPhone to a prospective buyer.

The Bureau of National Investigations apprehended the alleged fraudster when he tired to make away with GH¢1,600.00 he made from the sales.

In a viral video sighted on Instagram, the guy, who appeared sober, feigned ignorance about the incident though it was his number the buyer found on Tonaton and contacted.

He was made to reveal his business tricks and how long he had been involved in the activity.

