The Bole Magistrate Court presided over by His Worship Adward Essel has sentenced a 37-year-old farmer Kwabena John to four years imprisonment.

This was after he appeared before the court on Friday for robbing the Sawla District Police Commander ‘s buglow and a public school.

He was charged for causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry and Stealing.

The prosecutor in this case, Chief Inspector Abdualai Awuni briefing the court said, the accused stole the Police commander’s flat screen TV, gotta phone and also made away with an ICT equipment of the Sawla D/A JHS.

He was chased and apprehended by residents at Sindaa in an attempt to break into another house.

Upon interrogation, he admitted committing the crime and disclosed he sold the items to about five people who were also arrested.

Meanwhile, the five have been charged for dishonesty and fined different sums or in default shall served 12 months imprisonment.