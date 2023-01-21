Unity and peace are now reigning between former Central Regional Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Robert Kutin Junior, the Chairman.

This was at the party’s reconciliation y555 held in Cape Coast last weekend to patch cracks in the NPP ahead of the 2024 election.

Speaking on Asempa FM’S Ekossi Sen, Mr Ewusi said they have now put all their differences aside to work for the growth and victory of the party in 2024.

“I engaged some party bigwigs to go and apologize to chairman Kutin for me at the event for us to make peace and even before we got to him, he said there was no cause for worry and has forgiven me,” he said.

This to him indicates the party is ready to work together and ‘break the 8’ in 2024.

The duo, prior to the 2020 election, were at each other’s bad side following the former’s suspension, a situation many said will threaten the gains of the party in the region.

Mr Ewusi was suspended by the party in July 2019 for allegedly misconducting himself.

The action by the NPP Central Regional Chairman was after he refused to respond to a petition by one Kraku Adum, accusing him of engaging in criminal acts including drug peddling, escaping from prison in the UK, as well as illegally auctioning seized excavators from mining sites.

Supporters of Mr Ewusi demonstrated against the action and accused Chairman Kutin of intimidation amidst calls for him to be removed from office.