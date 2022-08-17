The traditional authorities at Assin Andoe in the Assin South District of the Central Region has performed a purification rite for Opanin Kwame Atta, popularly known as Showboy, a 60-year-old man who admitted to having sexual intercourse with his three biological daughters.

Out of the ¢12,000 fine and five sheep imposed on him by the chiefs and elders two weeks ago, meant for pacification and sacrifice, he was able to raise a cash of ¢8,000 and pleaded to pay four sheep due to financial constraints.

The Chief of Assin Andoe, Nana Atta Banafo III, who doubles as the Adontehene for the Apimanim Traditional Council, after the rite at the palace told the media that they will perform another two rituals at the places where the incestuous act occurred including the farm.

This is to prevent any tragic occurrence on the land and the family of the culprit.

He described the practice as an abomination in the sights of the gods and an evil act that must not be condoned in any society, admonishing the public to desist from it.

The incident is said to have happened at Assin Akyesan near Ochiso which is under the Andoe Traditional Council.

One of the two young men who were earlier fined ¢2,400 for not being able to substantiate the allegation that showboy had been sleeping with his daughters when the case was called at the chief’s palace, expressed his happiness for being vindicated.

The issue came to light following a strange disease that bedeviled the family for many months with no cure, hence the revelation about the incestuous acts.

