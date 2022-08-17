Authorities of Opoku Ware Senior High School (SHS) in Kumasi have confirmed three students arrested for alleged robbery are students of the school.

The students, all final year students who are in police custody, were arrested on Friday, August 12, 2022, for allegedly attempting to snatch a taxi from its driver at gunpoint in Kumasi.

Many had doubted the report linking the students of one of Grade A Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) schools and a highly disciplined missionary school to the alleged crime.

But authorities of the school in a report confirmed the three suspects, identified by the report signed by the Secretary of the school’s Disciplinary Committee.

The identity of the students, according to the report, were confirmed by a delegation sent by the Headmaster of the school to the Kumasi Central Police station on the same day of their arrest.

It followed a call by the police to the school Chaplain and Counselor, Reverend Fr. Addo Fordwuor of the involvement of the students in the alleged robbery.

The delegation comprised the Assistant headmaster (Administration), Assistant headmaster (Domestic), school chaplain and counsellor and the senior housemasters.

But giving some intriguing details on the personalities of the students, the report stated all three, who used to be boarding students were withdrawn from boarding house on disciplinary grounds.

Two of them were withdrawn on the same day for similar offences.

“It is on record that the three suspects had been withdrawn from the boarding house,” the report said.

Sources at the Ashanti Central Divisional Command say the three students, aged between 17 and 19 years, failed in their attempt to snatch a taxi cab Friday night.

The driver picked up the suspects from the Santasi suburb under the pretext of travelling to the Lancaster Kumasi City, formerly Golden Tulip Hotel, in the Nhyiaeso suburb.

But upon reaching the Rattray Park area, the three impressed on the driver to hand over the ignition keys to them or risk being stabbed.

A struggle for the keys ensued between the suspects and the driver, who struggled controlling their steering till the vehicle hit a wall along the Ridge Police Station and the Royal Golf Park Junction.

This attracted onlookers from a nearby club who came to the aid of the taxi driver.

One of the students fled the scene, while two of the students were arrested and handed over to the police.

