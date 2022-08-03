A 60-year-old man has been fined GHS12,000 by the traditional authorities of Assin Andoe in the Assin South District for having sexual intercourse with his three biological daughters.

He is also to present three full-grown sheep, crates of assorted drinks, and bottles of exotic schnapps.

Kwame Atta, popularly known as Showboy, who admitted to having sexual intercourse with his own daughters, pleaded guilty to the incest at Assin Andoe palace and was charged accordingly.

The three daughters whose names are withheld are in their twenties.

Speaking to the media, the linguist of Assin Andoe, Nana Yaw Oteng, said the girls suffered years of sexual assaults from their father but were afraid to voice out due to the death threat from both their father and mother.

The issue came to light following a strange disease that bedevilled the family for many months with no cure, hence the confession.

The culprit, who fainted after the verdict of the chiefs, was sent to Assin Manso Health Centre for treatment.

The chiefs went ahead to report the case to the Assin South Police but he has been granted bail on health grounds.

Okyeame Yaw Oteng advised girls who are going through similar ordeals to report such cases to avoid dire consequences.