Benjamin Azamati has qualified for the men’s 100m final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

The Ghanaian finished third in heat three of the semi-finals with a time of 10.18s and qualified for the final via a non-automatic qualifying slot.

Azamati will be in lane one for the final which takes place later tonight at 20:30GMT. The 24-year-old will compete against the likes of Akani Simbine, Ferdinand Omanyala and Yupun Abeykoon.

Unfortunately, Sean Safo Antwi missed out on the final after finishing fifth in heat two of the semi-finals with a time of 10.36s.

Azamati is one of four Africans who will participate in the final of the men’s 100 event.