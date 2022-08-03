Mentally-challenged man terrorises Kokomlemle residents

Two days after the gruesome murder of a man at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra by a mentally-challenged woman, residents of Kokomlemle have been terrorised by an insane man.

The incident occurred on the Accra Newtown-Tiptoe Lane stretch.

According to Myjoyonline.com’s photojournalist, David Andoh, who witnessed the scene, the man attempted to spit at someone coming towards his direction.

“All of a sudden he started shouting at moving vehicles so I started taking pictures. When he saw me taking pictures he started chasing me and throwing stones at me,” David recounted.

David Andoh had to run into a printing house near City Light showroom for his life.

Below are photos from the scene: