The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced that the 2021/22 service year is scheduled to officially end on September 30, 2022.

Service personnel are therefore expected to be at post for the month of August 2022 while September is for terminal leave.

In view of this, the annual evaluation form, which is the means to assess service personnel’s performance for the year, has duly been uploaded on the dashboards of all personnel serving in both private and public organisations.

A statement signed by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Armstrong Esaah has noted all personnel have from August 2 to August 31 to download, fill and get their supervisors to endorse,.

They will subsequently submit the completed form to their NSS district offices across the country.



The NSS management has urged all service personnel to treat this with all the urgency it deserves since the form is used as the major requirement to process the NSS certificates.



“The Management wishes to express its appreciation to all service personnel for their selfless and unrelenting contributions to serving our cherished nation, Ghana,” it added.



