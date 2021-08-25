A young man has sustained burns on his face after applying pimple cream he was selling at Gomoa Budumburam in the Central Region.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei suggested that the residents forced him to apply the cream in their presence.

A witness, who narrated the incident, said he was in the area about two weeks ago to sell the product which his colleague bought to treat his pimple.

But he suffered severe burns on the face which he is currently treating while the seller was nowhere to be found.

However, he returned this morning and they ordered him to use the cream after spotting a pimple on his face.

The cream, which active ingredient is not known, scalded the young man’s face, not long after the application.

He was rushed to the St Gregory Hospital for treatment with his cream set ablaze.

Meanwhile, he is said to have told the nurses some people poured acid on him after he was attacked.

Police at Gomoa Buduburam have since taken up the issue with investigations ongoing.