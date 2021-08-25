The #milkcratechallenge is taking social media by storm.

Videos of people hitting the pavement or grass after falling from stacked milk crates as they try to make it to the other side are the latest trends that have doctors giving the side-eye.

In the challenge, participants are tasked with climbing the milk crates – stacked higher with each step – until they get to the top before having to go back down the stacked crates. Many of the attempts result in falls caught on video.

Rapper Snoop Dogg has called the challenge the “bridge of death.” And some medical experts don’t disagree.

“You can open up a textbook, and all injuries are on the table,” said Dr Rajwinder Deu, a professor of orthopedic surgery at John Hopkins University.

Dr Deu said paralysis and even death could be on the table if someone suffers a brain or back injury.

“This challenge doesn’t make any sense safety-wise,” Dr Deu said.

For every rare video showing someone “completing” the challenge, there are countless more depicting participants sustaining serious injuries.

This woman went viral for not only completing the challenge but for wearing heels as she did it.

But most of the videos show more painful outcomes, the very reason doctors such as Dr Deu are warning against attempting this stunt.

Check out some of the trending videos below: