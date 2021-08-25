CCTV camera has captured a suspected notorious burglar breaking into two cars in Warri, Delta State.

Human right activist, Israel Joe, who shared the video on Tuesday, said the suspect is allegedly responsible for a string of car burglaries in Warri, Udu, Uvwie and other communities in the state.

According to him, the suspect was captured using charms, supposedly to make people fall asleep before breaking into their compounds to steal brain box, sound and air conditioner compartments from cars.

“Good news for Warri, Osubi, Udu, Uvwie and environs. The criminal in this video is responsible for breaking and using master keys into people’s cars to steal brain box, sound and Air condition compartment, especially in Airport road area.

“He never knew CCTV has been installed in a compound where he previously carried out the act and he came again last week first into the Venza and then he entered the GLK Benz and stole again with the CCTV capturing him.

“He also used fetish method in entering people’s house, cause them to sleep and steal their property,” he said.

The case has been reported to B Division Police station, Warri and a N50,000 bounty has been announced.

Watch video below: