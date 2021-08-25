A suspect, who has been on the police wanted list, has turned himself in.

The suspect, Simon Zanya Sandow, was on the Police radar for murder and discharge of firearms in public and other offences.

The Ghana Police Service announced this in a statement, stating Mr Sandow surrendered following a publication made on the 19th of August 2021 on their platforms.

He is said to have reported himself to the Upper East Regional Police Command.

The suspect was subsequently re-arrested and handed over to the Bawku Divisional Police Command.

He has since been put before the Bawku Circuit Court for the offences of possession of firearm, discharging gun in town, causing harm and murder.

His plea was not taken and he was remanded into police custody to reappear on 10th September 2021.

The police further expressed gratitude to the public for the support by sharing the post and partnering with the Police in crime-fighting.