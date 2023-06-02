A 39-year-old teacher has been hospitalised after her husband allegedly assaulted her with a machete at Pankese in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

The suspect, Baaba Moses, attacked his victim, Paulina Agruba, on Thursday evening when she was fetching water.

Speaking to Adom News’ Akwasi Dwamena, witnesses said the couple had been having some misunderstandings for some time.

But things took unexpected turn after Baaba Moses attacked his wife for asking for a divorce.

According to them, the victim has since been sent to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Baaba Moses, the culprit, has also been arrested by police.

Community members have asked that the suspect be dealt with according to the law.

ALSO READ: