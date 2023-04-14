A 25-year-old man, Samuel Hagan, is battling for his life after his ex-wife’s husband butchered him at Ekumfi Abontsi in the Central Region.

The suspect, Kwame Tawiah, is currently at large after committing the crime.

Information gathered indicates that, the victim who has a 4-year-old boy with his ex-wife went to her house to give her money and foodstuff for his son’s care after she had reported to him that the boy was sick and has been admitted at the hospital.

Mother of the victim, Adjoa Eduamah, revealed that when Samuel entered the compound, the current husband, Kwame Tawiah, questioned his reason for coming to the house.

Adjoa Eduamah says it became an argument between the two of them.

She said at first, the suspect wanted to wound her son with a shovel but her son was able to escape the shovel attack and decided to leave the area.

Adjoa Eduamah indicates, the suspect, however, went back to his house, pulled out a cutlass and attacked her son while he was on his way back to Ekumfi Dunkwa.

The victim is currently at the Mankesim Hospital receiving treatment while an official complaint has been lodged at Essaekyir police station.