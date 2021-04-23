A 30-year-old man hanged himself at his in-law’s homestead following a misunderstanding with his wife over infidelity.

Peter Mlauzi from Chakaipa Village in Zimbabwe hanged himself after discovering that his wife Blessing Manokore was having an affair.

The chief of the town, Chief Gwesela confirmed the development saying the village was still shocked by the incident.

“Mlauzi’s actions shocked the whole village and we’re still trying to come to terms with this unusual incident.

“He was a very hard-working man and he worked tirelessly as a gold panner to provide for his family and his in-laws,” he said.

Chief Gwesela said on the fateful day, Mlauzi discovered that his wife was having an affair with another man from the village.

“Upon hearing the news of his wife’s illicit affair, he felt betrayed and he decided to end his life by hanging himself at his mother-in-law’s homestead,” said Chief Gwesela.

He said Mlauzi had since been buried. Chief Gwesela also said that he was yet to meet the Manokores so that a cleansing ceremony is conducted as the incident could be a bad omen to the village.

“I am meeting with the family next week so that we conduct a cleansing ceremony to help appease Mlauzi’s spirit because if that is not done, we might have problems,” he said.

He appealed to members of the public to always seek intervention from a third party in cases of disputes.