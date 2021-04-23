One of ten persons who attended a funeral at the St. Thomas primary school park in Obuasi, Ashanti Region, has died over alleged food poisoning.

The Obuasi District Police Commander, DSP Martin Asenso, who briefed Adom News’ Isaac K Normanyo said nine other persons are on admission at various hospitals in Obuasi, receiving treatment.

He explained that a complaint was lodged at his outfit by one Kojo Sam, an attendant of the said funeral, that his grandchild was having complications after eating meal he brought home from the event.

Kojo Sam, who however did not taste the meal, suspected foul play, leading him to call some relations to inquire if they had similar complications.

DSP Asenso said it was proven nine other individuals, all adults, had experienced either stomach pain, diarrhea or vomiting.

The victims were admitted to various hospitals within the vicinity, but complaint Kojo Sam’s 18-month-old grandchild passed on.

Meanwhile, ASP Asenso confirmed Kojo Sam was in their grips for breaching President Akufo-Addo’s order on funerals.

The police commander also said the nine persons on admission will be arrested when they recover.

He added that the caterer who prepared the meal, the head of the family (Abusuapanin) the Rev. Father who gave the venue for the funeral will all be arrested.

