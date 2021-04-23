The Dormaa Forestry Commission has arrested two illegal chainsaw operators in the Mpameso Forest reserve in the Bono Region.

The two were apprehended by the forest task force together with the security services when they were operating in the Mpameso Forest reserve.

The suspects are Kwadwo Kyeremeh, a 25-year-old and Owusu Mohammed, 35.

One of the suspects confessed to being hired by a client to work on a portion of the reserve.

In addition to the arrest, one chainsaw machine has been confiscated while the suspects have been handed over to the Dormaa Divisional Police Command for prosecution.

The District Forestry Commission Manager, Mr Ebenezer Mensah said they had a tip-off that a gang of illegal chainsaw operators had invaded the Mpameso Forest reserve and usually operate in the night.

He said his forest task force, with the assistance of the security personnel, proceeded and made the arrest of the two persons in the forest who are believed to come from Techiman and its environment.

Mr Ebenezer Mensah appealed to the Chiefs, the police and individuals residing along the forest to help fight illegal chainsaw operation.