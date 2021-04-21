A man believed to be in his early sixties has been found dead and his body decomposed in his farm hat near Dakpalakura, a suburb of Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality.

The Savannah Regional Police Command has confirmed.

Sources within the community have it that three months ago, the deceased’s farm produce was set ablaze by an unknown assailant.

Subsequently, he attempted suicide by drinking some poisonous substances in his farm but he was rescued by a friend whom he asked to come to the farm for dried cassava.

The said friend rushed him to the West Gonja Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

According to the family, their kinsman who recently relocated from Tamale to Damango was mentally ill and did not immediately suspect any foul play in his death.

Joynews’ findings indicate that the deceased had died a week before the discovery of his lifeless body by family members who later reported it to the Police on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, the family was still at the Damango Police Station waiting to visit the scene with the Police and a medical team.