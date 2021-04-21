Eight deputy minister-nominees maintain portfolios

Eight deputy minister-nominees are set to maintain their portfolios from President Akufo-Addo’s first term, pending parliamentary vetting and approval.

This is out of the 39 deputy ministers nominated under 24 portfolios in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s second term in office.

The names of the 39 deputy ministers designate were captured in a statement issued by the Presidency on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

The eight appointees who are maintaining their previous portfolios include Abena Osei-Asare at the Finance Ministry; Mohammed Amin Adam and William Owuraku Aidoo at the Energy Ministry; Osei Bonsu Amoah and Augustine Collins Ntim, who remain at the Local Government Ministry and Tina Mensah, Health Ministry.

Benito Owusu Bio keeps his place at the Lands Ministry while Bright Wireko-Brobby also retains his position at the Employment Ministry.

A further three deputy ministers held different portfolios in the previous Akufo-Addo government.

They include Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, who was at the Regional Re-organisation Ministry but has been moved to the Local Government Ministry; Gifty Twum-Ampofo, who was at the Gender Ministry but has been moved to the Education Ministry and Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei, who was at the Information Ministry but now serves at the Trade Ministry.

The remaining deputy minister nominees are all being called up to serve in the government for the first time.