The prime suspect in the murder of a 25-year-old lady in the Volta Regional capital of Ho has been remanded in police custody by the Ho District Magistrate Court.

Anthony Dordorye who was alleged to have murdered his girlfriend, Harriet Hiati, by slitting her throat appeared before the court on Wednesday, the same day the deceased was buried.

He was found in an unconscious state with knife wounds on his neck and stomach in the same room with the corpse of Harriet, with her head almost off her body, in the early hours of 23rd of March 2021.

The suspect was admitted and treated at the Volta Regional Hospital where he spent about 28 days recuperating.