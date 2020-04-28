A man, believed to be in his 50’s, has been found dead in a bush at Teacher Mante, a community in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern region.

Though the cause of death is unknown, reports indicate a cup that is suspected to have contained a poisonous substance was found at the scene.

ALSO READ:

A joint Police and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) team has since deposited the body at the morgue.

Meanwhile, the Ayensuano District NADMO Director, Joseph Okai Gyan, who was at the crime scene, said the deceased is yet to be identified to facilitate further investigation.