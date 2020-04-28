Luck eluded a 42-year-old trader from Nkonya, Mavis Adubea, when dried leaves, suspected to be marijuana molded in tablets and wrapped around her belly to depict pregnancy was unmasked by officials of the Ghana Immigration Service.

The arrest happened at Asikuma near Peki in the Volta Region.

She was busted on a Takoradi bound vehicle from Kpando by the vigilant officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Immigration, Mr Peter Nantuo, Volta Regional Commander of Immigration who disclosed this to journalists in Ho, said the fake pregnant woman was intercepted at about 2000 hours on Sunday.

He said her mannerism and body language gave her up, when she was beckoned for a search, after the vehicle pulled up at the barrier.

The Commander said quantity, sex or age did not matter in such arrests and that the motive was to discourage people from engaging in such illicit businesses, be it a national or a foreigner.

Mr Nantuo said Volta Region was developing notoriety for smuggling marijuana and called on people whose business fall into that category to stop.

He urged landlords to be wary of foreigners whom they gave their apartments to, stressing that with collaborative sharing of intelligence with other security agencies in the Region, crimes like that would not succeed and thanked officers and men for the patriotism and professionalism.

The suspect was later handed over to the Regional Drug Law Enforcement Unit of the Ghana Police Service in Ho for investigation and prosecution.