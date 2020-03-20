A 35-year-old man has been arrested for storming a registration centre of the National Identification Authority (NIA) and firing warning shots in attempt to halt the exercise.

The incident occurred Thursday March 19, 2020 at about 7:40 am at Obeyemi, a farming community near Oterkpelu in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed this to Adom News.

He said the suspect identified as Stephen Tetteh, had threatened the NIA officials to stop operation since the exercise would endanger the health of applicants in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh added that the suspect is in police custody assisting with investigations.