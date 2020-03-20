Black Stars skipper and Swansea City forward, Andre Ayew, is the latest football star to join the social campaign against the coronavirus pandemic.

The world is in a united fight against the disease, also known as Covid-19, which has so far infected over 200,000 people and claimed nearly 9,000 lives.

While China, Iran, Italy and Spain have come out as the most hit nations, Ghana has recorded 16 cases so far.

In a bid to curb the spread of the disease, most football competitions around the world have been halted.

Ghana joined the likes of Italy, Spain, Germany, France, England and the United States to have pulled the plug on their domestic leagues.

Sharing his thoughts, Andre Ayew wrote on social media to encourage affected and unaffected families and friends to weather the storm as the world fights the deadly virus.

In Ghana, a ban on all social gatherings, including sports and religious events, has taken effect.