A man who claims to be engaged to a ragdoll has announced his fiancée is ‘pregnant’ with his third child.

The TikToker, from Colombia, who documents their controversial ‘relationship’ under social media handle @montbk959, met the love of his life after being single for a number of years.

He previously made headlines after revealing his plans for a dream wedding with Natalia, and the pair already share a son and daughter.

Now, the couple are expecting their third, who will be called Sammy.

In a recent video, which has racked up 120,000 views and 2,194 likes, the man filmed Natalia and himself wearing matching T-shirts with ‘Papa de Sammy’ and ‘Mama de Sammy’ written across them.

In another video shared to his 70,000 followers, the happy couple threw a baby shower.

Social media users congratulated the man’s growing brood – while others poked fun.

Oscar Castañeda More said: ‘Congratulations. A new member to the family.’

Catherine Gaona asked: ‘A natural birth or cesarean?’

Someone else added: ‘It’s already three, you don’t know [how to use] the condom?’

Another person said: ‘Congrats bro I wish I was so lucky.’ [sic]

The man has previously confronted his followers about their concerns surrounding the bizarre relationship.

He uploads many pictures online with his ragdoll children and wife and his videos reach thousands (pictured with his daughter)



The TikToker, who documents their controversial relationship on social media met the love of his life after being single for a number of years



He told followers: ‘If it weren’t for the dolls, I would be more alone than anyone. At least I have something.

‘With my Natalia, we watch TV and talk about everything.

‘They don’t know how much I love her, I’ve lasted all this year with her.’

However, this man isn’t the first person to fall head over heels with a rag doll and decide to start a family.

Meirivone Rocha Moraes who married rag doll revealed he ‘cheated’ last year- just as the pair were set to celebrate first wedding anniversary.

The heartbroken wife, 37, from Brazil, hit headlines after revealing she had met the ‘love of her life’ – a rag doll named Marcelo.

