When an ardent listener of Adom FM’s Agoro Nie left home on the 27th of December last year, he never for once thought his life would change forever.

Phanuel Dadzi was involved in a ghastly accident which caused an injury to his spine.

Thereon, he has not been able to sit or walk and he has been left bedridden despite series of interventions by the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He was informed he needed GHS20,000 for a correction surgery, else he faces a lifetime disability.

As a sports enthusiast, he decided to follow the bet prediction Adom FM’s sports show, Agro Nie Agro Nie, hosted by Kobby Stonne.

Just eight days after he joined the fan group, he won bets and was able to raise 25% of the amount needed for the surgery.

An emotional Phanuel is singing the praises of Adom FM’s Agoro Nie Agoro Nie for showing him empathy and love.

In a matter of time, Phanuel believes he will be able to win more bets and get proper care than the herbal medicine he has resorted to, for which he is eternally grateful to the entire team for the breakthrough.