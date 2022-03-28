The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South in the Volta region is over the moon about the opening of Ghana’s land borders.

The MCE, Maxwell Lugudor, says he has had sleepless nights following the closure of the borders for the past two years.

“Everyone, including my MP, has been giving me pressure so I am very grateful to President Akufo-Addo for opening the border,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

President Akufo-Addo, in his 28th COVID-19 update, announced the re-opening of Ghana’s borders.

The decision, he said, is due to the decrease in active cases recorded in the country.

This news has been met with excitement with reports of people already trooping to the borders to do business.

An elated Ketu South MCE said he can now heave a sigh of relief as the economy in the area has been revived.

He said residents now have a responsibility to ensure the security agencies protect the porous borders in the area.

Mr Lugudor said the local authority will ensure travelers who are without negative PCR test results are not allowed entry into Ghana.

“The Assembly will collaborate with the Ghana Immigration Service to ensure compliance to all the COVID-19 protocols,” he added.

Listen to more of him in the audio below: