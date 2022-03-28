Socialite and actress Hajia4Reall grabbed her moment to entertain hundreds of guests of #TheJonesBond22 wedding party.

The lavish wedding has attracted eyes to the Ashanti Region with colourful display of Kente and cultural dances, among other events which depicted royalty and flamboyance.

While the traditional marriage came on on Wednesday, the white wedding took place over the weekend in Accra.

Songstress Hajia4Reall, who was one of the guests, promoted her craft by performing to the flashy guests.

While surrounded by roses and other orchids sticking inside the fine beach sand, the breeze echoed the rhythm of her Hit song featuring Stonebwoy.

The dancefloor was at the mercy of the groom, Kojo Jone’s mother who was obviously enjoying wedding off her son to the Raychel Osei family.

It was raining dollars in the reception ground as other artistes also take turns to sing.

Reggae/Dancehall act Kelvynboy was also present at the wedding to do what he knows how to do best.

He was joined by Kojo Jones as they choreographed his famous ‘Down Flat’ dance moves.

Watch video of Hajia4Reall performing below:



