When an ardent listener of Adom FM’s Agoro Nie left home on the 27th of December last year, he never for once thought his life would change forever.

Phanuel Dadzi was involved in a ghastly accident which caused an injury to his spine.

Thereon, he has not been able to sit or walk and he has been left bedridden despite series of interventions by the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He was informed he needed GHS20,000 for a correction surgery, else he faces a lifetime disability.

After his plight was brought to the attention of Adom FM, a station he grew up listening to, the team members of sports show Agro Nie Agro Nie, headed by Kobby Stonne, including other listeners, came to his aid.

Just eight days after he joined the fan group, 25% of the amount needed has been contributed so far, and more in the offing.

An emotional Phanuel is singing the praises of Adom FM’s Agoro Nie Agoro Nie for showing him empathy and love.

In a matter of time, Phanuel believes he will get proper care than the herbal medicine he has resorted to, for which he is eternally grateful to the entire team for the breakthrough.