A young man is currently wallowing in self-pity in police custody for allegedly pouring acidic substance on his wife’s face and body.

A post shared by Crime TV identified the victim simply as Florence, who was receiving treatment at the hospital with a scalded face.

Explaining the situation, the organisation stated that Florence had misunderstanding with her husband, for which he sent her packing.

However, under the pretext of begging for forgiveness, the suspect gained entry into his in-laws home, where Florence was staying after the separation, to perpetrate the act.

READ ON

It is said that he threw the substance on her while she was in the bathhouse.

Police was quickly alerted which led to the swift arrest of the suspect before he could flee the scene.