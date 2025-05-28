Man arrested for allegedly stabbing 70-year-old to death at Manso Gyeduako

A 25-year-old man, Akwasi George, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing 70-year-old Laar Ibrahim to death at Manso Gyeduako in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region.

The tragic incident occurred on the evening of Monday, May 27, around 7:30 p.m., shocking the local community.

Gyau Emmanuel, the Assembly Member for Manso Gyeduako Electoral Area, confirmed the incident to Adom News and said the case has been reported to the Manso District Divisional Police Command.

He added that the suspect is in police custody assisting with investigations, although a formal statement is yet to be taken.

The deceased’s body has been deposited at the morgue.

A relative of the victim, Amos Konlan, alleged that the suspect had visited the victim’s house on four occasions before, threatening to harm him.

“On the fourth visit, he came with a cutlass and struck him on the head, killing him instantly,” he claimed.

ASP Loid Baadu, Ashanti South Regional Court Officer and Acting Public Relations Officer, also confirmed the arrest to Adom News, stating the suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.

Source: Jagri Boaz Binyinjom

ALSO READ: