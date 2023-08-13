A man, identified as Salinko, aged 40, is alleged to have brutally attacked and fatally wounded his friend, Felih Nyamekye, after a dispute over sleeping arrangements in Nsuotem-Congo, located in the Atwima Mponua District of the Asante Region.

Salinko, a farmer in the same community, is currently evading authorities following the disturbing event, in which he purportedly used a cutlass to inflict multiple fatal wounds on Felih Nyamekye.

Abena Felih, the daughter of the deceased, recounted the incident to Adom News, explaining that Salinko had approached their home during the night, seeking to sleep in her father’s room.

However, upon being denied permission, Salinko became confrontational, brandishing a cutlass and challenging Nyamekye to face him outside.

Tragically, the confrontation escalated, and Nyamekye lost his life at the hands of Salinko.

Efforts were made to save Nyamekye’s life as he was swiftly transported to the Bibiani Government Hospital, but sadly, he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

Kwasi Dagati, the deceased’s brother, shared that Salinko has since vanished, and the family has lodged a report with the police at Bibiani.

The Bibiani mortuary is now in possession of Nyamekye’s body, as investigations into the distressing incident continue.