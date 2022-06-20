Man allegedly killed, dumped in block factory at Gomoa Aprah

Residents of Gomoa Aprah near Buduburam in the Central Region are living in fear as a body of an unidentified man was discovered in a block factory.

The victim, believed to be in his late 40s, was found naked from waist down and evident bruises on his head and other parts of his body.

A worker of the block factory, who gave his name as Samuel Ofori, told Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei that they heard cries for help around 1:00 am.

However, he added that based on previous incidents and fear for his safety, he could not rush out to help the victim.

It was until his return to work during daybreak that he discovered the bloody scene and the victim deceased in the block factory.

Other residents are positive the victim is not a member of the community.

The incident has been reported to the police and the body retrieved.

ALSO READ