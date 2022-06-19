The Police on June 16, 2022, arrested John Adonu, a welder, for his suspected involvement in the murder of an 85-year-old man, Joseph Tawiah Darko at Kpetoe, in the Volta Region.

The deceased was reported missing on June 14, 2022, after he left home on the 13th of June and did not return.

On June 15, 2022, his decapitated body was found under a tree on his farm.

The body has since been deposited at the Ho Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Investigations are ongoing and efforts are being made to arrest two others whose names have come up in the investigations and are suspected to be linked to the murder.

Suspect John Adonu was put before court on Friday, June 17 and has been remanded to reappear on June 29, 2022.

The police are currently on a manhunt for two other suspects and have appealed for support from the members of the Kpetoe community in particular and the public at large in their investigation.