Use Cape Coast-Yamoransa road to Twifo Praso - Ghana Highways Authority

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has advised motorists travelling between Cape Coast and Twifo Praso to use the Cape Coast-Yamoransa route.

This follows the devastation caused by heavy rains, to the bridge linking Cape Coast and Twifo Praso, at Jukwa.

In a statement issued on Saturday June, 18 the GHA said “Motorists travelling between Cape Coast and Twifo Praso are advised to use the Cape Coast-Yamoransa (N1) – Assin Fosu – Twifo Praso (N8) Road. “

The statement assured that Ghana Highway Authority has “taken all necessary steps to ensure that, the Road is reinstated as soon as practicable.”

The GHA, “apologized sincerely for any inconvenience caused.”