Afrobeats singer Gyakie has embarked on her first-ever trip to the Western Regional capital, Takoradi.

She described as orgasmic the reception she received during her stay in the region, which is in line with her media tour to promote her latest single, Something.

Though the journey was quite patchy and sleep deprived her of familiarizing with the route, Gyakie had a nice stay and the reception from her fans is one she said she won’t trade for anything else.

She was privileged to grace some top radio stations, and even went as far as teaching some hosts and panel the dance moves to her love song.

The highlight of her tour was the massive welcome she received from students of the Ahantaman Girls Senior High School, where she delivered her last performance.

In what has come to many as a surprise, the students were singing word-for-word her month-old song as though they rehearsed its lyrics.

While a few had the opportunity to hug Gyakie, some just took memories of the unforgettable moment.

Watch video below: