The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has interdicted four more officers for their roles in the disturbances at Islamic Senior High School on Monday, June 13.

These officers are part of the team that recorded the clash.

Announcing the news, the IGP said any person found culpable will be dealt with according to the law.

According to him, the Police Administration will ensure that professionalism is upheld by the service.

“Whatever happened in terms of the policing aspect of it, we are going to look into it and take all actions that need to be taken to ensure that at the end of the day, the right thing is done.

“We will ensure professionalism is deepened in a way that will not put the life of anybody at risk because as police, we are here to protect lives and property and if we can’t do that, then we might have failed in our mandate, and it is something that we don’t want to do.”

Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Already, the Police have admitted that a better approach to tackling the riot at Kumasi Islamic Senior High School could have been employed.

On the back of this, the acting Ashanti Regional Police Commander DCOP Kwasi Akomeah-Apraku and two other senior officers have been interdicted.

Their interdiction is to pave way for a smooth investigation into the clash.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary select committee on Defence and Interior tasked by the Speaker to probe the matter will present its report tomorrow, June 21.

What happened?

About 25 students were hospitalised after Police allegedly opened tear gas on them while they were protesting frequent crashes of pedestrians in front of the school.

The victims were said to be part of a group of students who blocked the Abrepo Junction-Barekese road during the protest.

The angry students had massed up on the road in protest, as they called for the construction of speed ramps on that section of the road.

Meanwhile, all the students have been discharged and calm has returned to the school, making way for academic activities to proceed.