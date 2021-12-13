A 75-year-old man has allegedly poisoned himself to death to evade consequences for allegedly defiling his pregnant biological daughter.

Kofi Wangara was found dead, in a bizarre state in a bush, after a search was launched for him after his daughter accused him of sexual abuse.

The alleged incestual act, which took place at Juaboso in the Western North Region, is said to have gone on for two months.

According to the 17-year-old victim (name withheld), her father took advantage of her mother’s stay in a herbal home to sexually assault her throughout the period.

She told Adom News‘ Augustine Boah that she blew her father’s cover immediately after her mother returned as she was not in support of the act.

Despite denying the allegations in the presence of family heads and the victim’s lover, he is said to have been at large, until his decomposing body was found in the bush.

Chief of Proso, Nana Tan Kwaku II, said some customary rituals will be performed to purify the land and the pregnant daughter in question.

He listed two sheep, schnapps, and other items as the necessary ransom to be paid for the execution of the ritual.

